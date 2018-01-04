Debenhams has pledged to accelerate its restructuring plans after issuing the first profit warning of 2018 as sales fell and "tactical promotional action" misfired in the department store group's crucial festive period. UK like-for-like sales fell 2.6% in the 17 weeks to 30 December and after cutting prices since six weeks before Christmas in order to try and remain competitive, gross margins for the six-month period are expected to be down around 1.5 percentage points on the prior year. Even ...

