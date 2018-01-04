Oil and gas explorer SDX Energy has abandoned its ELQ-1 well on the Gharb Centre permit in Northern Morocco and will move onto another prospect nearby. Drilling to a depth of 1,484 metres encountered just 22.6 net metres of reservoir interval and two metres of marginal net conventional gas pay, leading SDX's management to the opinion that the intervals were not commercially sufficient for it to complete the well. SDX will plug the well and then move the drilling rig to the nearby ONZ-7 ...

