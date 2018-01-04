The "Global Mobile Analytics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global mobile analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 20.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Mobile Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Mobile analytics aims at analyzing the mobile website traffic and mobile apps, which are similar to traditional analytics. It involves the use of data collected from visitors accessing a website or an app using their mobile devices. Mobile analytics help determine the best mobile marketing campaigns for a business and also the aspects of the websites and apps that are most suitable for handling mobile traffic. This analysis includes mobile search marketing, mobile advertising, desktop promotion, and text campaigns of mobile sites and services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of big data. Big data is the set of structured and unstructured data in an organization that cannot be processed using a structured database and software implementation. Organizations collect information about their customers through cache data and their browsing habits. This raw data is converted into business intelligence by using mobile analytic tools and is used to make business decisions. In addition, this technology allows organizations to use historical data in combination with present insights for the prediction of future outcomes.

Market trends

Growing focus on BI

Increase in adoption of BYOD policy

Integration with social media

SaaS-based predictive analytics

Key Vendors

Adobe Systems

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Other Prominent Vendors

Adjust

Amplitude

Appsee

CA Technologies

Flurry (Yahoo!)

Localytics

Segment

Upsight

Webtrends

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Platform

Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Buying Criteria

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

