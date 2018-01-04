Global Potato Starch Market 2017-2022: Demand from Pharma, Paper, Textiles & Food Industries Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Potato Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global potato starch market reached a volume of 3.52 Million Tons in 2016, the market is anticipated to reach a volume of 4.20 Million Tons by 2022, growing at a CAGR of nearly 3% during 2017-2022.

Potato starch finds applications in the food sector in the preparation of soups, bakery products, meat products, jellies, puddings and pasta. Flourishing food industry is propelling the growth of the potato starch market. Further, rising purchasing power of the consumers in several developing countries and a subsequent growth in the consumption of potato starch are driving the market growth.

Moreover, it is used in the textile industry to finish and stiffen fabrics; in the pharmaceutical industry to produce anti-biotics; and in the paper and chemical industries for its adhesive properties. Growth in these industries is increasing the demand for potato starch.

The report has segmented the global potato starch market on the basis of key applications. Its major applications are found in the food and industrial sectors, wherein the food sector is the largest application area, accounting for the majority of the total share.

Europe represents the largest market, holding the biggest share. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are AVEBE, Emsland Starke, Roquette, KMC and Sudstarke.

The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the potato starch industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Potato Starch Market

6 United States Potato Starch Industry

7 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Region

8 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Application

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Potato Starch Manufacturing Process

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

14 Key Players Profiles

Avebe

Emsland Group

Ingredion Incorporated

KMC

Roquette

