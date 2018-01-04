Who's Who in Russia 2018 - A Biographical Reference Work

MUMBAI, INDIA, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highly recommended, Who's Who in Russia is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on the key figures in Russia. Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Who's Who in Russia 2018" to its offering.

The biographies include data and place of birth, career highlights, awards, academic education and special contributions to the public interest or economic progress which were instrumental in making these individuals well known.



Each honoree provides a role model of excellence whether in government, business, academic, religion, media or public service. These individuals exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership with which Russia is blessed, and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.

The Who's Who also surveys the country in detail from a historical, political and economic perspective. Comprehensive background information such as details on the functions and activities of government, official awards and other relevant facts from the world of politics and economics further a fuller understanding of this great country



Biographical Section:

This section of the Who's Who sets out precise biographical details on eminent individuals from every sphere of activity - government, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature etc.



Entries include:

Nationality; date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honours; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and contact details.



Survey of Russia Section:

In this section you can find details on Russia in a matter of seconds. It gives you a breakdown of the following subjects - companies and organizations in Russia, history, constitution, economy and culture, containing information on:



Head of State:

Government Departments

Addresses Of Embassies And Consulates

Important Banking/Financial Institutions

Major Companies

Universities

The Media;

Cultural And Tourist Centres.



Who's Who in Russia remains quite indispensable as a superb one-stop research tool which records the lives and achievements of recognised established Russian personalities and those rising to prominence. Valuable and unique, Who's Who in Russia will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information on Russia.

