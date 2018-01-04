

04 January 2018



PayPoint plc ('the Company')



On 04 January 2018, Tim Watkin-Rees, Business Development Director, transferred 500 ordinary shares in the Company as a gift and at nil cost to his son, Mr John Watkin-Rees. The notifications below have been submitted to the FCA:



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Tim Watkin-Rees | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Business Development Director | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Transfer of 500 ordinary shares in | | | |PayPoint plc, as a gift, from Mr Tim | | | |Watkin-Rees to his PCA, Mr John Watkin- | | | |Rees. | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£0 500 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |500 | | | | | | | * Price |£0 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-01-04 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |John Watkin-Rees | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Person closely associated with Tim | | | |Watkin-Rees, Business Development | | | |Director | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Receipt of 500 ordinary shares in | | | |PayPoint plc, as a gift from Mr Tim | | | |Watkin-Rees. | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£0 500 | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |500 | | | | | | | * Price |£0 | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-01-04 | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Susan Court | | | | Date of notification: 04 January 2018 | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX