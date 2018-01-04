Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global automotive body control module (BCM) marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive BCM market is facing intense competition due to the presence of large players in the market. The major reason for the increasing rivalry between the players is the increasing cost pressure because of the increasing electronic content in vehicles. The increasing electronic content in vehicles demands the integration of various sensors in a module.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive electronics research, "The increasing demand for auto electronics increases the need for automotive BCM. The use of multiple BCMs in luxury cars is increasing competition among players. During the forecast period, the auto electronics manufacturers that make automotive ECUs are anticipated to enter the manufacture of automotive BCM, which is also a type of ECU."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bosch

Bosch is the world's largest supplier of automotive components. The core products offered by the company include automotive components, industrial products, and building products. Automotive components contribute to 60% of the total revenue. The BCM provided by Bosch acts as the integration platform for several applications such as internal lighting applications and external lighting applications.

Continental

Continental offers products and services for the automotive and rubber industries. The company engages in the manufacture of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, solid tires for carriages and bicycles, and automotive electronics. The BCM or central BCM offered by the company has several functions such as external lighting, interior lighting, windshield wipers, windshield washer systems, and central locking systems.

Delphi

Delphi is a global technology company that provides a wide range of products and solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors. The company's products help in making vehicles safe, eco-friendly, and cost-effective. Delphi BCM links its inputs and outputs with powerful microprocessors. Delphi BCM uses ASIC and surface mounted devices (SMD) to make the body electronic components to be small and reliable.

DENSO

DENSO supplies advanced automotive technologies, systems, and components to established players in the automotive industry. DENSO offers a variety of automotive products and technologies such as powertrain control systems, electronic systems, thermal systems, information and safety systems, and small motors. Inverter power conditioning unit (PCU) offered by the company consists of an inverter and other devices that regulate the current flow from the battery to the electric motor.

HELLA

HELLA is an internationally operating automotive supplier operating out of Germany. The company develops and manufactures lighting and electronic components and systems for the automotive industry. The company offers automotive EMS components, such as actuators, body electronics, driver assistance systems, and sensors.

