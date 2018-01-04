Eco-friendly plastic technology and production group Symphony Environmental Technologies announced on Thursday that it was expecting revenues for the year ended 31 December to be marginally above expectations. Symphony anticipated revenues would finish the year somewhere in the vicinity of £8.2m, ahead of the £6.8m posted twelve months prior, and that due to the operational gearing of the group, the board was preparing for pre-tax profits to be significantly higher than market expectations at ...

