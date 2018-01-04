Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC: Cabrera Capital Markets Teams Up With mBank Dom Maklerski to Bring Unique Polish and CEE3 Research to US Investors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / Cabrera Capital Markets announces a partnership with mBank Dom Maklerski, headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. mBank Dom Maklerski (formerly BRE Bank) is Poland's fourth largest universal banking group in terms of total assets and loans. mBank offers many financial services including brokerage, wealth management and corporate finance. The research team of mBank has been ranked #1 in Poland by local investors over the last three years and has consistently been ranked in the Top 3 over the last decade. Through Cabrera, mBank Dom Maklerski will provide unique research, corporate access and execution services to US institutional investors. This arrangement will also broaden the scope of investment options outside of the US for Cabrera's Institutional clients.

"mBank has been looking for the right partner to expand its research and trading reach, with Cabrera we believe we have achieved this. Cabrera's institutional access is outstanding and via this arrangement mBank can expand its brand," added Michal Marczak, Deputy Head of Brokerage House and Head of Non-Bank Financial Institutions.

This partnership is a continuation of Cabrera's effort to bring quality research to its clients. "mBank is the perfect partner, as they have strong research and great access to natural liquidity, two things our clients have been demanding. Alliances like this benefit our clients, Pension Funds, as well as mBank," added Paul Karrlsson-Willis, Managing Director of Equities Sales and Trading at Cabrera Capital Markets.

By teaming up with Cabrera, mBank Dom Maklerski will increase its U.S. visibility. Strategic foreign relationships, such as these, have an added advantage of providing multiple opportunities and information-access under one roof, making them convenient and cost-effective.

About Cabrera Capital Markets (www.cabreracapital.com)

Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC - founded in 2001 - provides investment banking and full-service institutional brokerage services worldwide to a substantial and diversified client base that includes financial institutions, unions, governments, corporations, hedge funds, and foundations and endowments.

At the core of the Cabrera businesses is our commitment to our clients. We have a highly qualified team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in using the firm's resources to manage significant transactions through our growing franchise. The areas of our business are public finance; municipal bond sales and trading; debt and equity capital markets; domestic equity sales, trading and execution; international equity sales, trading and execution; preferred stock sales and trading; taxable fixed income sales and trading; directed brokerage; and global investment banking.

About mBank Dom Maklerski (www.mbank.pl)

mBank has been a synonym for innovative banking solutions for years. We were the first fully internet-based bank in Poland and today we set the direction of the mobile and online banking development. We are one of the strongest and fastest growing financial brands in Poland, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 1992.

The bank started its operation in 1986 as Bank Rozwoju Eksportu (BRE Bank) and over the years it has systematically developed its competencies in the area of servicing various client groups, continuously enriching its offer. After the brand unification in November 2013, when the mBank name replaced not only the name of the company, but also the BRE and MultiBank brands - the bank gained not only a new image, but also new values. Today we are a universal bank, specializing in servicing all client groups. Acting under the mBank logo, which has different colors depending on the type of the offer, we provide comprehensive services within the scope of retail, business, corporate and private banking.

