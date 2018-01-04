TMG's TRUTH Media Agency Announces Key Board Advisors

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUTH, the first global blockchain-enabled media agency, today announces the appointment of a stellar line up of digital expertise to its advisory board. The advisors collectively offer a wealth of experience from agency, client-side and technology backgrounds.

TRUTH Board Advisors are:

Jonathan Durden , co-founder of PHD

Tim Hipperson , Chairman of Fearlessly Frank and Founder of Morph

Sean Gogarty , former CEO, Baking, Cooking and Spreads at Unilever

Mimi Turner , formerly SVP Strategy at Vice UK and Marketing Director at Ladbible

Frank Morris , CISO - FTSE Insurer and Security Leader at NCC Group

Ben Brophy , CEO Blocklab

On announcing the appointments, Mary Keane Dawson, CEO of TRUTH said:

"Bringing in such vast array of experience is another signal of our intent to become a major player and disruptive force in the media world. All of the advisors have already succeeded once or more in their career and will make significant contributions to the success of TRUTH."

TRUTH was launched on November 15th2017, to global acclaim and is set to revolutionise the media agency model. A new type of media agency, it utilises blockchain smart contract technology to provide 100% transparency in the media supply chain.

About TRUTH

Launched in 2017, TRUTH is a global media planning and buying service for advertisers. With offices in London, San Francisco, Singapore, Auckland and Sydney. TRUTH is a truly transparent agency that provides a single view across the value chain and a single clear fee for advertisers.

About The Marketing Group plc ("TMG") in brief

TMG is building a global full-service marketing network, powered by technology, that provides a fresh alternative for global brands that want to see more bang for their buck. With offices in America, Europe, Asia and Australasia, TMG's collaborative network of agencies provide a holistic service to deliver highly effective results. The Marketing Group is listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholm. www.tmg-plc.com.

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8-5030 15 50, is the company's Certified Adviser and liquidity provider.

