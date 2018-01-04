The "European Ferro-Alloy Directory 2018" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Wherever you sit in the Ferro-Alloy supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool! If you need to find a supplier of, or trader, in Ferro-alloys, it can be a time-consuming task. In recent times new company start ups, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, technological advances, have changed the shape of the industry considerably.

This new directory reflects the influx of new players into the industry - on both the producing and trading side.

Why waste valuable time searching the internet for these new contacts when we've done the hard work for you? The European Ferro-Alloy Directory contains details of Europe's producers and traders of all Ferro-alloys and ores and concentrates.

If you're a producer, trader, or consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing; this new directory includes details on all the key contacts in the European Ferro Alloys marketplace:

Producers find out where you fit within the industry and discover new opportunities to expand your business;

Traders source new suppliers instantly, by product; I If you are in the service sector supplying the metals industry in shipping, warehousing, assaying or plant manufacturing, this is the definitive source of potential new clients for your goods and services;

If you're a steel mill or other end-user discover who the best Ferro-alloy suppliers are and make sound purchasing decisions.

This essential guide to the European Ferro-Alloys industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

Company name address

Telephone, fax, email and web addresses

Executives names and job titles, with direct telephone and fax numbers

Products services

