sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,70 Euro		-0,20
-1,00 %
WKN: 851060 ISIN: US3154051003 Ticker-Symbol: FR9 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERRO CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,912
20,007
19:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERRO CORPORATION
FERRO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERRO CORPORATION19,70-1,00 %