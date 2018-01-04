The "European Encyclopedia of Environmental History 1st Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

With hundreds of articles, this fascinating set will prove a definitive reference source on environmental change over the course of human history, across cultures and in the modern world. This important new work belongs in any collection serving world history, ecology, environmental studies, geography or environmental science programs.

While the relationship between man and nature has been a constant feature of the human situation, the human impact on the environment has only recently because a topic of general interest to scholars and professionals in disciples across the board.

Environmental history should be of great interest to anyone concerned with our present global environmental dilemmas. The European Encyclopaedia of Environmental History is a worthwhile investment for those in need of a scholarly reference source on this timely topic as there are no other single works that provide comparable breadth and authoritative coverage. It is recommended for academic, public, and special libraries.

Written by a team of international experts, it provides not only broad historical coverage on how human beliefs and actions have altered the natural world, but also covers the latest developments in the field. An analysis of natural phenomena and events and their impact on human societies is also included.

The environmental history of all countries is a key feature of the Encyclopaedia.

From acid rain' to zoos', the European Encyclopaedia of Environmental History attempts to chronicle the human impact upon the natural' world (and vice versa) from prehistory to the present. It does this through over hundreds of entries, ranging from geographical regions to animals and plants, environmental problems, and prominent figures in the history of environmental conservation.

