Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market 2017-2021 - Titanium-Based Oxygen Sensors to Replace Zirconium-Based Oxygen Sensors

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive oxygen sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 2.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, sales, and volume.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Titanium-based oxygen sensors to replace zirconium-based oxygen sensors. Titanium-based oxygen sensors are highly responsive than zirconium-based oxygen sensors. Titanium sensors are semiconductors, unlike zirconium sensors. The sensor varies electrical resistance in accordance with the amount of oxygen in the exhaust gas. Therefore, their operations are different as compared with zirconium sensors. Oxygen in exhaust gases is measured in terms of resistance where the resistance of the titanium changes with the amount of oxygen in the exhaust gas.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising penetration of downsized engines. Downsized engines generate high amounts of heat due to lack of proper heat dissipation through constricted engine blocks. Increased amounts of heat would require high-density heat-resistant materials to be used in vehicles. Therefore, oxygen sensors that are used in vehicles with downsized engines should be manufactured with high-density heat-resistant materials to ensure their effectiveness. This will considerably increase the value of automotive oxygen sensors used in these vehicles.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising prices of zirconium and titanium. The rising cost of chemicals like zirconium and titanium will increase the manufacturing cost of oxygen sensors. The rise in environmental cost, raw material mining cost, and energy cost is increasing the price of zirconium and titanium since 2015. Moreover, the increased demand for these chemicals has also contributed to the price increase since 2015. The majority of zirconium was obtained from Africa and Australia in 2016. Approximately 89% of the zirconium derivatives such as zirconium oxide, zirconium basic carbonate, and zirconium oxychloride are distilled and produced in China. Therefore, the rising labor costs in China will further compound the costs of manufacturing of automotive oxygen sensors.

Key vendors

Delphi

Denso

Robert Bosch

Other prominent vendors

Hyundai KEFICO

NGK

Pucheng Sensors

United Automotive Electronic Systems

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global automotive oxygen sensor market by application

Global automotive oxygen sensor market for passenger vehicles

Global automotive oxygen sensor market for commercial vehicles

PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION



PART 08: KEY LEADING COUNTRIES



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of wideband oxygen sensors

Titanium-based oxygen sensors to replace zirconium-based oxygen sensors

Intake type automotive oxygen sensor

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fdv9r4/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716