Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|The sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on October 18, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$66.61
$66.66
$66.68
$66.69
$66.70
$66.73
$66.74
$66.75
$66.77
$66.78
$66.79
$66.80
$66.81
$66.83
$66.85
$66.86
$66.87
$66.88
$66.89
$66.94
$66.95
$67.02
$67.05
$67.07
$67.09
$67.10
$67.11
$67.15
$67.16
$67.19
$67.20
$67.21
$67.22
|Volume(s)
100
100
200
100
100
100
200
100
400
100
200
200
300
100
300
100
100
200
200
100
100
100
100
200
100
100
100
200
100
100
300
100
100
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,000
$66.9036
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|January 2, 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600