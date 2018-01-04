Brightlane Corp. 2018 Outlook

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / Brightlane Corp. (OTCQB: BTLN), a real estate operator providing opportunities in affordable housing via reasonable rents and leases plus an opportunity to participate in a right-to-purchase program after meeting certain criteria, is seeking growth in ancillary markets. The Company is augmenting its business plan to access higher value and higher profit market segments with synergistic effects to the Company's business model.

Brightlane seeks to expand its business model into the following areas: multifamily, active adult living, student housing, build-to-rent in the affordable housing space, non-performing notes, and credit reporting. Furthermore, Brightlane will be executing a ground up construction platform of rental single and multifamily products. "Our market segment has evolved and Brightlane is responding accordingly," states Steve Helm, President and CEO of Brightlane Corp. "With the current market evolution and market dynamics, we have now better aligned our acquisition strategies to most effectively utilize our $5 million credit facility and gain access to additional finance," continues Helm.

In order to grow in this competitive market for distressed assets Helm states, "We are 'thinking outside the box' and plan to deploy ancillary services and technologies that have the ability to provide above par financial performance. We believe that the acquisition and utilization of new technologies and the development of innovative strategies to take advantage of this evolving market are critical to success."

"To that end, we are evaluating and are in discussions with various entities providing technological and ancillary services. We are looking to acquire companies and/or joint venture with companies that are providing ancillary services and/or technologies that will further evolve our business model," states Helm.

"One of our goals for 2018, which we believe can be accomplished this calendar year by adhering to our acquisition and corporate development initiatives, is to apply for admission to the NASDAQ Exchange," states Helm.

About Brightlane Corp.:

Houston, Texas-based Brightlane Corp. is a real estate operator providing opportunities in the affordable housing market including reasonable rents and leases plus an opportunity to participate in a right-to-purchase program upon meeting certain criteria. Brightlane currently acquires single-family homes and portfolios of single-family homes. Brightlane actively pursues the acquisition of these types of homes through one-off purchases, the purchase of portfolios, and other methods of acquisition.

