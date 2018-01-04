MORSCO, Inc.: Expressions Home Gallery Launches New Retail Concept With KOHLER Experience Center in Los Angeles

The KOHLER Experience Center by Expressions Home Gallery will serve design professionals and consumers by offering a global immersion in the full offering of KOHLER products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / Premier showroom brand, Expressions Home Gallery and Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, joined the Los Angeles market with the opening of a new KOHLER Experience Center (KEC LAX). The new Showroom opened its doors at 8955 W. Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood on December 5, 2017.

Located in West Hollywood, KEC LAX is one of just seven in the world and one of two in the United States. This location offers consumers and design professionals the widest array of functioning products from KOHLER, Kallista and Robern, as well as Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, the industry leaders in premium refrigeration, wine preservation and cooking equipment. The two story, 10,000 square-foot space houses more than 20 bath vignettes and five full kitchen vignettes to enable customers to fully immerse themselves in the design experience and functionality of the superior products. This includes the Experience Center within KEC LAX, which is a space specifically designed to give customers a private, product trial to fully experience products and gain a deeper knowledge of how the products work within a space.

"Our KOHLER Experience Center location in Los Angeles offers an unparalleled service experience that we are excited for our west coast consumers and trade professionals to have at their fingertips," said Mike Swedick, President of MORSCO Plumbing Division. "A Kohler team of experts along with our knowledgeable product consultants will be available to guide guests through the expansive product floor. Our partnership with Kohler has produced great customer-centric showrooms, including our recently opened Kohler Signature Store in Culver City, and we plan to continue creating unique and comprehensive shopping experiences for our consumers, which is what is embodied in the Los Angeles location."

KEC LAX will be open seven days a week, welcoming walk-ins. For more information visit www.kohlerexperiencecenterlax.com.

Launched in 2014, Expressions Home Gallery is the premier showroom brand for the MORSCO platform companies. MORSCO, Inc. is a Fort Worth, Texas-based distributor of commercial and residential plumbing products; heating and cooling equipment (HVAC); pipe, valves and fittings (PVF); and underground utility products.

Photo Caption: MORSCO executives join Kohler President and CEO, David Kohler, center, for the grand opening of the new Kohler Experience Center in West Hollywood on December 5, 2017. From left to right are MORSCO's Bryan Schiff, Senior Vice President, Plumbing Operations; Kerry Warren, Chief Financial Officer; Ron Bohannon, Vice President, Plumbing Sales; and Mike Swedick, President, Plumbing.

MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing in its market. MORSCO is a private company sponsored by Advent International and led by a team of industry veterans. The MORSCO family of brands consists of Express Pipe & Supply Co. (CA); Farnsworth Wholesale Supply (AZ); Morrison Supply Company (TX, OK, NM, KS); Murray Supply Company (NC, SC, VA); Wholesale Specialties (CO), DeVore & Johnson (GA); Fortiline Waterworks (AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, KY, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA) and MORSCO's premier showroom offering in these markets, Expressions Home Gallery. For additional information regarding MORSCO or any of its brands, please visit www.MorscoUSA.com.

Expressions Home Gallery is the premier showroom brand for the MORSCO platform companies. Expressions Home Gallery associates have dedicated industry experience and the business' history dates back to 1917. The showroom offers kitchen & bath products, lighting fixtures, hardware, Sub-Zero appliances and more. Each sales consultant is a highly trained industry expert who can assist in guiding customers down the right path to achieve the home of their dreams. For more information, please visit www.ExpressionsHomeGallery.com.

