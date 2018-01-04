LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM)(TSX: HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces that the Company's registered office address has changed to Rex House, 4 - 12 Regent Street, London, SW1Y 4RG.

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajas mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2021. The Project has good infrastructure in place including rail, road, water and power. Horizonte has a strong shareholder structure including Teck Resources Limited 17.9%, Richard Griffiths 10.9%, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 10.4%, Hargreave Hale 8.6%, JP Morgan 8.4%, and Glencore 6.4%.

