Technological advances are driving the growth of the global connectors market. Some of the prominent factors are the transition from large connectors to miniature ones, increasing deployment in renewable energy power generation capacity, and digitization of industries.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global connectors market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increased adoption of automotive electronics

Advanced connector technology

Increasing use of active cables as connectors

A major share of the manufacturing costs in vehicles is from automotive components. Adoption of highly advanced electronic systems such as driver assistance systems, audio controls, cruise control, diagnostic systems, and infotainment systems has increased the usage of automotive connectors in vehicles. Stringent government regulations on carbon emissions have promoted the use of emission sensors that aid to keep carbon emissions in check. Advances in the automotive sector will lead to higher demand for connectors as all electronic systems and sensors need automotive connectors to transfer information and ensure the efficient working of the components.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools, "Connectors are used extensively by electric vehicles as compared to the conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Electronic vehicles use a special type of charging connector for charging the battery units; therefore, higher sales of these vehicles will fuel the growth in the connectors market. Similarly, technological advancements such as audio control, cruise control, and diagnostic systems and increasing popularity of electric vehicles will lead to higher demand for the connectors used in these vehicle systems/vehicles."

Advanced connector technology

The connectors market advances along with the growth of its end-users. For example, due to the growth of the telecom sector, the speed of transmission has increased considerably; therefore, the connectors used in these transmission devices and networks should adapt to these changes. Latest technology and factors that can affect market growth are some of the key factors that vendors are keeping a close watch on.

Semiconductor technology is one of the most rapidly advancing technologies which is used in the manufacture of the connectors. It delivers high-speed data communication in the devices. Along with these factors, terabit data transmission will soon be available in connectors and will be an upcoming trend in the market. Massive amounts will be invested in R&D to develop single Tb/s channels in the future which will further drive the market.

Increasing use of active cables as connectors

Active cables are increasingly being used as connectors. When compared to normal cables, active cables work with the help of extra power. In long-distance transmissions, active cables are preferred over passive connectors as they can boost transmission signals. Small integrated circuits (ICs) are equipped in active cables, embedded at each end. These ICs help in restoring the signals lost during transmissions.

"For example, Thunderbolt is an I/O technology, which supports high-resolution displays and high-performance data devices. A single compact port is used to carry out these transmissions. Thunderbolt enables two channels in a single connector, each with a throughput of 10 Gb/s in both directions. Thunderbolt 2, Thunderbolt 3 and C-type connectors are other upcoming connectors which will be among the latest trends during the forecast period," says Neelesh

