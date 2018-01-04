Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2018.

Event Dates* 2017 Full-Year Sales January 23, 2018 2017 Full-Year Results March 14, 2018 2018 First-Quarter Sales April 23, 2018 Annual General Meeting May 18, 2018 2018 First-Half Sales July 11, 2018 2018 First-Half Results September 19, 2018 2018 Third-Quarter Sales October 9, 2018

(*): Press releases are published before market opens. Subject to modification.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2016 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

