Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2017.
Cash trading
In December 2017, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,783 million, up +7.5% compared to December 2016 and down -4.4% from the previous month. In addition, Euronext has reached a new record yearly volume on 15 December 2017 at €18,524 million, representing the fifth most active day since 2010.
In the year 2017, the average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at €7,478 million, up +6.7% compared to 2016.
The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €568 million, down -5.6% compared to December 2016 and up +18.1% from the previous month. At the end of December 2017, 804 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 790 at the end of 2016.
Derivatives trading
In December 2017, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 534,949 contracts, up +12.3% compared to December 2016 and down -15.1% compared to the previous month. In detail,
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 213,505 contracts, up +4.1% compared to December 2016 and down -2.7% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 283,420 contracts in December 2017, up +22.2% compared to December 2016 and down -19.1% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 38,024 contracts, down -1.9% compared to December 2016 and -36.7% from the previous month.
In addition, Euronext reached a five year record on open interest at 21,064,464 contracts on 14 December 2017, just before the December expiry.
In the year 2017, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 550,106 contracts (+12.0% compared to 2016) and the open interest was up at 14,713,256 contracts at the end of December 2017 (+27.8% compared to the end of December 2016).
FX spot trading
The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $15,598 million, up +12.9% compared to December 2016 and down -12.3% from the previous month.
Listings
In December 2017, Euronext had two listings with PPLA Participations's direct listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Advicenne's IPO on Euronext Paris, which raised €27 million. In addition, €2.3 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €4.4 billion in follow-on equity.
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|déc 2017
|nov 2017
|déc 2016
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|19
|22
|21
|63
|64
|255
|257
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
| Change
MOM
|Dec-16
|
Change %
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|35 762 296
|46 528 802
|-23.1%
|34 905 436
|2.5%
|113 093 198
|99 394 670
|13.8%
|480 141 236
|457 571 260
|4.9%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|1 882 226
|2 114 946
|-11.0%
|1 662 164
|13.2%
|1 795 130
|1 553 042
|15.6%
|1 882 907
|1 780 433
|5.8%
|TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted)
|Eur million
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
| Change
MOM
|Dec-16
|
Change %
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|147 881.6
|179 097.3
|-17.4%
|152 024.7
|-2.7%
|448 786
|381 441
|17.7%
|1 906 905.7
|1 802 003.7
|5.8%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|7 783.2
|8 140.8
|-4.4%
|7 239.3
|7.5%
|7 124
|5 960
|19.5%
|7 478.1
|7 011.7
|6.7%
|LISTINGS
|Number of Issuers
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
| Change
MOM
|Dec-16
|
Change %
|December 2016
|Change
|EURONEXT 2
|1 255
|1 260
|-0.4%
|1 297
|-3.2%
|1297
|-3.2%
|SMEs
|723
|726
|-0.4%
|755
|-4.2%
|755
|-4.2%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
| Change
MOM
|Dec-16
|
Change %
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|26
|28
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|27
|0
|36
|-24.2%
|639
|64
|901.7%
|3 396
|3 732
|-9.0%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|27
|0
|36
|-24.2%
|634
|62
|918.1%
|3 258
|3 463
|-5.9%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|4 426
|2 014
|119.8%
|6 323
|-30.0%
|10 133
|14 895
|-32.0%
|57 990
|56 422
|2.8%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|2 363
|3 264
|-27.6%
|1 025
|130.6%
|12 677
|18 251
|-30.5%
|46 614
|45 009
|3.6%
|Financials Bonds
|7 519
|7 768
|-3.2%
|8 759
|-14.2%
|22 312
|23 100
|-3.4%
|139 414
|114 398
|21.9%
|Public/SemiPublic Bonds
|462
|3 806
|-87.9%
|1 090
|-57.6%
|6 708
|8 785
|-23.6%
|45 680
|37 461
|21.9%
|Others
|699
|591
|18.4%
|1 904
|-63.3%
|1 395
|5 502
|-74.6%
|30 762
|47 048
|-34.6%
|Total Money Raised 4
|15 497
|17 442
|-11.2%
|19 137
|-19.0%
|53 865
|70 596
|-23.7%
|323 855
|304 069
|6.5%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
| Change
MOM
|Dec-16
|
Change %
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|1
|0
|4
|4
|6
|16
|23
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|27
|0
|36
|-24.2%
|97
|64
|52.7%
|613
|1 430
|-57.1%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|27
|0
|36
|-24.2%
|92
|62
|48.1%
|586
|1 367
|-57.1%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|512
|412
|24.3%
|512
|0.0%
|2 682
|1 928
|39.1%
|6 253
|4 583
|36.4%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|100
|153
|-34.5%
|223
|-55.1%
|834
|742
|12.4%
|1 071
|849
|26.2%
|Financials Bonds
|15
|0
|1 000
|-98.5%
|145
|1 300
|-88.9%
|145
|1 880
|-92.3%
|Others
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1 453
|0
|1 453
|Total Money Raised 4
|654
|564
|15.9%
|1 770
|-63.1%
|3 757
|5 486
|-31.5%
|8 082
|10 194
|-20.7%
|1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
|2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market
|3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017
|4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
|Dec-16
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|19
|22
|21
|63
|64
|255
|257
|Volume (in lots)
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
|Change MOM
|Dec-16
|Change YOY
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|Change
|Jan 2017 till Dec 2017
|Jan 2016 till Dec 2016
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|9 441 570
|12 532 929
|-24.7%
|9 178 500
|2.9%
|32 023 541
|28 590 939
|12%
|127 093 195
|112 427 736
|13.0%
|of which AtomX
|45 894
|149 113
|259823
|235280
|744 045
|828 014
|Index
|4 056 591
|4 829 073
|-16.0%
|4 307 695
|-5.8%
|13 104 573
|13 745 581
|-5%
|56 590 072
|55 131 694
|2.6%
|of which AtomX
|23 629
|1 200
|54 657
|31 670
|225 316
|150 029
|Futures
|2 940 792
|3 312 996
|-11.2%
|3 365 749
|-12.6%
|9 231 246
|10 837 084
|-15%
|41 912 510
|44 265 259
|-5.3%
|of which AtomX
|23 629
|1 200
|54 657
|31 670
|217 616
|150 029
|Options
|1 115 799
|1 516 077
|-26.4%
|941 946
|18.5%
|3 873 327
|2 908 497
|33%
|14 677 562
|10 866 435
|35.1%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|7 700
|0
|Individual Equity
|5 384 979
|7 703 856
|-30.1%
|4 870 805
|10.6%
|18 918 968
|14 845 358
|27%
|70 503 123
|57 296 042
|23.1%
|of which AtomX
|22 265
|147 913
|205 166
|203 610
|518 729
|677 985
|Futures
|18 046
|20 197
|-10.7%
|33 943
|-46.8%
|77 581
|68 718
|13%
|389 909
|270 573
|44.1%
|of which AtomX
|1 500
|6 500
|27 500
|0
|72 975
|9 000
|Options
|5 366 933
|7 683 659
|-30.2%
|4 836 862
|11.0%
|18 841 387
|14 776 640
|28%
|70 113 214
|57 025 469
|23.0%
|of which AtomX
|20 765
|141 413
|177 666
|203 610
|445 754
|668 985
|Commodity
|722 460
|1 321 955
|-45.3%
|813 866
|-11.2%
|2 944 427
|2 971 329
|-1%
|13 165 333
|13 758 816
|-4.3%
|Futures
|664 400
|1 258 236
|-47.2%
|761 680
|-12.8%
|2 779 713
|2 777 548
|0%
|12 170 346
|12 115 438
|0.5%
|Options
|58 060
|63 719
|-8.9%
|52 186
|11.3%
|164 714
|193 781
|-15%
|994 987
|1 643 378
|-39.5%
|Other
|0
|0
|7 727
|0
|18 300
|18 399
|55 430
|-66.8%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|7 727
|0
|18 300
|18 399
|55 430
|-66.8%
|Total Futures
|3 623 238
|4 591 429
|-21.1%
|4 161 372
|-12.9%
|12 088 540
|13 683 350
|-12%
|54 472 765
|56 651 270
|-3.8%
|Total Options
|6 540 792
|9 263 455
|-29.4%
|5 838 721
|12.0%
|22 879 428
|17 897 218
|28%
|85 804 162
|69 590 712
|23.3%
|Total Euronext
|10 164 030
|13 854 884
|-26.6%
|10 000 093
|1.6%
|34 967 968
|31 580 568
|11%
|140 276 927
|126 241 982
|11.1%
|ADV (in lots)
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
|Change MOM
|Dec-16
|Change YOY
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|Change
|Jan 2017 till Dec 2017
|Jan 2016 till Dec 2016
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|496 925
|569 679
|-12.8%
|437 071
|13.7%
|508 310
|446 733
|14%
|498 405
|437 462
|13.9%
|of which AtomX
|2 415
|6 778
|4 124
|3 676
|2 918
|Index
|213 505
|219 503
|-2.7%
|205 128
|4.1%
|208 009
|214 775
|-3%
|221 922
|214 520
|3.5%
|of which AtomX
|1 244
|55
|868
|495
|884
|Futures
|154 779
|150 591
|2.8%
|160 274
|-3.4%
|146 528
|169 329
|-13%
|164 363
|172 238
|-4.6%
|of which AtomX
|1 244
|55
|868
|495
|853
|Options
|58 726
|68 913
|-14.8%
|44 855
|30.9%
|61 481
|45 445
|35%
|57 559
|42 282
|36.1%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Individual Equity
|283 420
|350 175
|-19.1%
|231 943
|22.2%
|300 301
|231 959
|29%
|276 483
|222 942
|24.0%
|of which AtomX
|1 172
|6 723
|3 257
|3 181
|2 034
|Futures
|950
|918
|3.5%
|1 616
|-41.2%
|1 231
|1 074
|15%
|1 529
|1 053
|45.2%
|of which AtomX
|79
|295
|437
|0
|286
|Options
|282 470
|349 257
|-19.1%
|230 327
|22.6%
|299 070
|230 885
|30%
|274 954
|221 889
|23.9%
|of which AtomX
|1 093
|6 428
|2 820
|3 181
|1 748
|Commodity
|38 024
|60 089
|-36.7%
|38 756
|-1.9%
|46 737
|46 427
|1%
|51 629
|53 536
|-3.6%
|Futures
|34 968
|57 193
|-38.9%
|36 270
|-3.6%
|44 122
|43 399
|2%
|47 727
|47 142
|1.2%
|Options
|3 056
|2 896
|5.5%
|2 485
|23.0%
|2 615
|3 028
|-14%
|3 902
|6 394
|-39.0%
|Other
|0
|0
|368
|0
|286
|72
|216
|-66.5%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|368
|0
|286
|72
|216
|-66.5%
|Total Futures
|190 697
|208 701
|-8.6%
|198 161
|-3.8%
|191 882
|213 802
|-10%
|213 619
|220 433
|-3.1%
|Total Options
|344 252
|421 066
|-18.2%
|278 034
|23.8%
|363 166
|279 644
|30%
|336 487
|270 781
|24.3%
|Total Euronext
|534 949
|629 767
|-15.1%
|476 195
|12.3%
|555 047
|493 446
|12%
|550 106
|491 214
|12.0%
|Open Interest
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
|Change MOM
|Dec-16
|Change YOY
|Equity
|14 093 432
|19 114 899
|-26.3%
|10 941 086
|29%
|Index
|1 247 257
|1 752 822
|-28.8%
|925 283
|34.8%
|Futures
|540 643
|585 707
|-7.7%
|479 559
|12.7%
|Options
|706 614
|1 167 115
|-39.5%
|445 724
|58.5%
|Individual Equity
|12 846 175
|17 362 077
|-26.0%
|10 015 803
|28.3%
|Futures
|10 716
|33 499
|-68.0%
|6 463
|65.8%
|Options
|12 835 459
|17 328 578
|-25.9%
|10 009 340
|28.2%
|Commodity
|619 824
|612 363
|1.2%
|567 136
|9.3%
|Futures
|435 917
|449 594
|-3.0%
|374 948
|16.3%
|Options
|183 907
|162 769
|13.0%
|192 188
|-4.3%
|Other
|0
|0
|4 253
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|4 253
|Total Futures
|987 276
|1 068 800
|-7.6%
|860 970
|14.7%
|Total Options
|13 725 980
|18 658 462
|-26.4%
|10 651 505
|28.9%
|Total Euronext
|14 713 256
|19 727 262
|-25.4%
|11 512 475
|27.8%
|FastMatch
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
|Dec-16
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|20
|22
|21
|63
|64
|258
|259
|Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted)
|Dec-17
|Nov-17
| Change
MOM
|Dec-16
|Change YOY
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Total FastMatch Market
|311 964
|391 098
|-20.2%
|290 087
|7.5%
|1 099 719
|951 257
|15.6%
|4 752 468
|3 297 716
|44.1%
|ADV FastMatch Market
|15 598
|17 777
|-12.3%
|13 814
|12.9%
|17 456
|14 863
|17.4%
|18 420
|12 732
|44.7%
