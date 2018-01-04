Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2017.

Cash trading

In December 2017, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,783 million, up +7.5% compared to December 2016 and down -4.4% from the previous month. In addition, Euronext has reached a new record yearly volume on 15 December 2017 at €18,524 million, representing the fifth most active day since 2010.

In the year 2017, the average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at €7,478 million, up +6.7% compared to 2016.

The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €568 million, down -5.6% compared to December 2016 and up +18.1% from the previous month. At the end of December 2017, 804 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 790 at the end of 2016.

Derivatives trading

In December 2017, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 534,949 contracts, up +12.3% compared to December 2016 and down -15.1% compared to the previous month. In detail,

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 213,505 contracts, up +4.1% compared to December 2016 and down -2.7% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 283,420 contracts in December 2017, up +22.2% compared to December 2016 and down -19.1% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 38,024 contracts, down -1.9% compared to December 2016 and -36.7% from the previous month.

In addition, Euronext reached a five year record on open interest at 21,064,464 contracts on 14 December 2017, just before the December expiry.

In the year 2017, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 550,106 contracts (+12.0% compared to 2016) and the open interest was up at 14,713,256 contracts at the end of December 2017 (+27.8% compared to the end of December 2016).

FX spot trading

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $15,598 million, up +12.9% compared to December 2016 and down -12.3% from the previous month.

Listings

In December 2017, Euronext had two listings with PPLA Participations's direct listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Advicenne's IPO on Euronext Paris, which raised €27 million. In addition, €2.3 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €4.4 billion in follow-on equity.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2018, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity déc 2017 nov 2017 déc 2016 Q4 2017 Q4 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 19 22 21 63 64 255 257 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change %

YOY Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 35 762 296 46 528 802 -23.1% 34 905 436 2.5% 113 093 198 99 394 670 13.8% 480 141 236 457 571 260 4.9% ADV Cash Market 1 1 882 226 2 114 946 -11.0% 1 662 164 13.2% 1 795 130 1 553 042 15.6% 1 882 907 1 780 433 5.8% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change %

YOY Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 147 881.6 179 097.3 -17.4% 152 024.7 -2.7% 448 786 381 441 17.7% 1 906 905.7 1 802 003.7 5.8% ADV Cash Market 1 7 783.2 8 140.8 -4.4% 7 239.3 7.5% 7 124 5 960 19.5% 7 478.1 7 011.7 6.7% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change %

YOY December 2016 Change EURONEXT 2 1 255 1 260 -0.4% 1 297 -3.2% 1297 -3.2% SMEs 723 726 -0.4% 755 -4.2% 755 -4.2% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change %

YOY Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Nb New Listings 2 1 4 7 7 26 28 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 27 0 36 -24.2% 639 64 901.7% 3 396 3 732 -9.0% of which Money Raised New Listings 27 0 36 -24.2% 634 62 918.1% 3 258 3 463 -5.9% Follow-ons on Equities 4 426 2 014 119.8% 6 323 -30.0% 10 133 14 895 -32.0% 57 990 56 422 2.8% Corporate Bonds 3 2 363 3 264 -27.6% 1 025 130.6% 12 677 18 251 -30.5% 46 614 45 009 3.6% Financials Bonds 7 519 7 768 -3.2% 8 759 -14.2% 22 312 23 100 -3.4% 139 414 114 398 21.9% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 462 3 806 -87.9% 1 090 -57.6% 6 708 8 785 -23.6% 45 680 37 461 21.9% Others 699 591 18.4% 1 904 -63.3% 1 395 5 502 -74.6% 30 762 47 048 -34.6% Total Money Raised 4 15 497 17 442 -11.2% 19 137 -19.0% 53 865 70 596 -23.7% 323 855 304 069 6.5% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change %

YOY Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Nb New Listings 1 0 4 4 6 16 23 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 27 0 36 -24.2% 97 64 52.7% 613 1 430 -57.1% of which Money Raised New Listings 27 0 36 -24.2% 92 62 48.1% 586 1 367 -57.1% Follow-ons on Equities 512 412 24.3% 512 0.0% 2 682 1 928 39.1% 6 253 4 583 36.4% Corporate Bonds 3 100 153 -34.5% 223 -55.1% 834 742 12.4% 1 071 849 26.2% Financials Bonds 15 0 1 000 -98.5% 145 1 300 -88.9% 145 1 880 -92.3% Others 0 0 0 0 1 453 0 1 453 Total Money Raised 4 654 564 15.9% 1 770 -63.1% 3 757 5 486 -31.5% 8 082 10 194 -20.7% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Dec-17 Nov-17 Dec-16 Q4 2017 Q4 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 19 22 21 63 64 255 257 Volume (in lots) Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change YOY Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change Jan 2017 till Dec 2017 Jan 2016 till Dec 2016 Change YTD Equity 9 441 570 12 532 929 -24.7% 9 178 500 2.9% 32 023 541 28 590 939 12% 127 093 195 112 427 736 13.0% of which AtomX 45 894 149 113 259823 235280 744 045 828 014 Index 4 056 591 4 829 073 -16.0% 4 307 695 -5.8% 13 104 573 13 745 581 -5% 56 590 072 55 131 694 2.6% of which AtomX 23 629 1 200 54 657 31 670 225 316 150 029 Futures 2 940 792 3 312 996 -11.2% 3 365 749 -12.6% 9 231 246 10 837 084 -15% 41 912 510 44 265 259 -5.3% of which AtomX 23 629 1 200 54 657 31 670 217 616 150 029 Options 1 115 799 1 516 077 -26.4% 941 946 18.5% 3 873 327 2 908 497 33% 14 677 562 10 866 435 35.1% of which AtomX 0 0 0 7 700 0 Individual Equity 5 384 979 7 703 856 -30.1% 4 870 805 10.6% 18 918 968 14 845 358 27% 70 503 123 57 296 042 23.1% of which AtomX 22 265 147 913 205 166 203 610 518 729 677 985 Futures 18 046 20 197 -10.7% 33 943 -46.8% 77 581 68 718 13% 389 909 270 573 44.1% of which AtomX 1 500 6 500 27 500 0 72 975 9 000 Options 5 366 933 7 683 659 -30.2% 4 836 862 11.0% 18 841 387 14 776 640 28% 70 113 214 57 025 469 23.0% of which AtomX 20 765 141 413 177 666 203 610 445 754 668 985 Commodity 722 460 1 321 955 -45.3% 813 866 -11.2% 2 944 427 2 971 329 -1% 13 165 333 13 758 816 -4.3% Futures 664 400 1 258 236 -47.2% 761 680 -12.8% 2 779 713 2 777 548 0% 12 170 346 12 115 438 0.5% Options 58 060 63 719 -8.9% 52 186 11.3% 164 714 193 781 -15% 994 987 1 643 378 -39.5% Other 0 0 7 727 0 18 300 18 399 55 430 -66.8% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 7 727 0 18 300 18 399 55 430 -66.8% Total Futures 3 623 238 4 591 429 -21.1% 4 161 372 -12.9% 12 088 540 13 683 350 -12% 54 472 765 56 651 270 -3.8% Total Options 6 540 792 9 263 455 -29.4% 5 838 721 12.0% 22 879 428 17 897 218 28% 85 804 162 69 590 712 23.3% Total Euronext 10 164 030 13 854 884 -26.6% 10 000 093 1.6% 34 967 968 31 580 568 11% 140 276 927 126 241 982 11.1% ADV (in lots) Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change YOY Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change Jan 2017 till Dec 2017 Jan 2016 till Dec 2016 Change YTD Equity 496 925 569 679 -12.8% 437 071 13.7% 508 310 446 733 14% 498 405 437 462 13.9% of which AtomX 2 415 6 778 4 124 3 676 2 918 Index 213 505 219 503 -2.7% 205 128 4.1% 208 009 214 775 -3% 221 922 214 520 3.5% of which AtomX 1 244 55 868 495 884 Futures 154 779 150 591 2.8% 160 274 -3.4% 146 528 169 329 -13% 164 363 172 238 -4.6% of which AtomX 1 244 55 868 495 853 Options 58 726 68 913 -14.8% 44 855 30.9% 61 481 45 445 35% 57 559 42 282 36.1% of which AtomX 0 0 0 0 30 Individual Equity 283 420 350 175 -19.1% 231 943 22.2% 300 301 231 959 29% 276 483 222 942 24.0% of which AtomX 1 172 6 723 3 257 3 181 2 034 Futures 950 918 3.5% 1 616 -41.2% 1 231 1 074 15% 1 529 1 053 45.2% of which AtomX 79 295 437 0 286 Options 282 470 349 257 -19.1% 230 327 22.6% 299 070 230 885 30% 274 954 221 889 23.9% of which AtomX 1 093 6 428 2 820 3 181 1 748 Commodity 38 024 60 089 -36.7% 38 756 -1.9% 46 737 46 427 1% 51 629 53 536 -3.6% Futures 34 968 57 193 -38.9% 36 270 -3.6% 44 122 43 399 2% 47 727 47 142 1.2% Options 3 056 2 896 5.5% 2 485 23.0% 2 615 3 028 -14% 3 902 6 394 -39.0% Other 0 0 368 0 286 72 216 -66.5% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 368 0 286 72 216 -66.5% Total Futures 190 697 208 701 -8.6% 198 161 -3.8% 191 882 213 802 -10% 213 619 220 433 -3.1% Total Options 344 252 421 066 -18.2% 278 034 23.8% 363 166 279 644 30% 336 487 270 781 24.3% Total Euronext 534 949 629 767 -15.1% 476 195 12.3% 555 047 493 446 12% 550 106 491 214 12.0%

Open Interest Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change YOY Equity 14 093 432 19 114 899 -26.3% 10 941 086 29% Index 1 247 257 1 752 822 -28.8% 925 283 34.8% Futures 540 643 585 707 -7.7% 479 559 12.7% Options 706 614 1 167 115 -39.5% 445 724 58.5% Individual Equity 12 846 175 17 362 077 -26.0% 10 015 803 28.3% Futures 10 716 33 499 -68.0% 6 463 65.8% Options 12 835 459 17 328 578 -25.9% 10 009 340 28.2% Commodity 619 824 612 363 1.2% 567 136 9.3% Futures 435 917 449 594 -3.0% 374 948 16.3% Options 183 907 162 769 13.0% 192 188 -4.3% Other 0 0 4 253 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 4 253 Total Futures 987 276 1 068 800 -7.6% 860 970 14.7% Total Options 13 725 980 18 658 462 -26.4% 10 651 505 28.9% Total Euronext 14 713 256 19 727 262 -25.4% 11 512 475 27.8%

FastMatch Dec-17 Nov-17 Dec-16 Q4 2017 Q4 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 20 22 21 63 64 258 259 Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Dec-17 Nov-17 Change MOM Dec-16 Change YOY Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total FastMatch Market 311 964 391 098 -20.2% 290 087 7.5% 1 099 719 951 257 15.6% 4 752 468 3 297 716 44.1% ADV FastMatch Market 15 598 17 777 -12.3% 13 814 12.9% 17 456 14 863 17.4% 18 420 12 732 44.7%

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005682/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

Media

Alice Jentink, +31 20 721 4488

mediateam@euronext.com

or

Analysts & investors

Aurélie Cohen, +33 1 70 48 24 17

ir@euronext.com