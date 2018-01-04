Listing recognizes technology companies that have achieved the fastest rates of revenue growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) during the past four years

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the industry-leading Imaging Phenomics Company, announced it ranked among the fastest growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA list for 2017. Median grew by 428% over the period with increasing demand of the company's medical imaging contract research services or iCRO.

"We are very proud to have our company appear in this prestigious ranking," stated Fredrik Brag, CEO at Median Technologies. "Our rapid growth in the analysis and management of medical images for clinical trials has enabled our biopharmaceutical clients to better leverage imaging data a necessity for bringing new drugs and therapies to the patients who need them," he added.

Paul Sallomi, Deloitte Global Technology, Media Entertainment, and Telecommunications, Industry Leader, stated "Congratulations to this year's Fast 500 EMEA winners on their achievements. As technology continues to transform every aspect of how we live and work, innovative, high-growth companies will continue to be at the forefront of bringing new ideas to the marketplace. I look forward to seeing this year's winners make a positive impact on our world for years to come.

About Deloitte Global's 2017 Technology Fast 500 EMEA program

Deloitte Global's Technology Fast 500 EMEA program is an objective industry ranking focused on the technology ecosystem. It recognizes technology companies that have achieved the fastest rates of revenue growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) during the past four years. The program is supported by Deloitte Global's Technology Fast 50 initiatives, which rank high-growth technology companies by location or specifically defined geographic area, and are run by Deloitte Global's Technology, Media Telecommunications (TMT) industry group. More information on the program is available at www.deloitte.com/fast500emea

Now in its seventeenth year, the Technology Fast 500 program in EMEA included over 18 countries, including Belgium, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and the UK. This year's winners were selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

Sponsors of Deloitte Global's 2017 Technology Fast 500 EMEA program are Euronext, a pan-European exchange that helps tech companies finance growth and innovative projects through the stock market; Oracle NetSuite, provider of cloud-based financials Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries; and Michael Page, recognized by clients and candidates the world over as the leading specialist consultancy in permanent recruitment, temporary staffing and interim management.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, iSee for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label, has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index and is a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2017 EMEA program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

