Update on issue with incorrect expiry market settlement for ENOMJAN-18. Corrected cash settlement will be processed tomorrow and updated clearing reports will be produced. The corrected settlement will be included in your pdf version of the Cash Settlement report in the manual payment section for 5th of January 2018.
For further information please contact:
Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com
For further information please contact:
Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com