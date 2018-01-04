

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CES 2018, this year's biggest electronics show, will have a keynote focusing on 5G, the next-gen wireless technology that is expected to contribute in a big way to improve autonomous cars, connected homes and smart cities.



'5G' stands for fifth-generation wireless technology. Wireless carrier's are set to launch 5G in 2019 and aims to cater to 20 percent of the population by 2023.



The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES, has announced its 5G Mobile Innovation keynote. The keynote will be moderated by SDxCentral Editor-in-Chief Sue Marek and feature Baidu President and COO Qi Lu; Qualcomm Technologies EVP Cristiano Amon; and Verizon EVP, President of Global Networks and CTO Hans Vestberg.



The keynote titled Mobile Innovation - How 5G Will Enable the Future, will focus on innovations which will be enabled by a successful global roll-out of 5G networks, including self-driving vehicles, breakthroughs in health care and smart cities, AR/VR applications for commercial and consumer use.



This keynote will take place at 10 AM Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at the Venetian Palazzo.



'CES is where the entire connected, mobile ecosystem comes together. The impact of 5G is groundbreaking and will accelerate innovation in all of the technologies we showcase at CES, from smart home and appliances, drones and robotics to self-driving vehicles and smart city technologies,' said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA.



