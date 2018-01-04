DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Management Board changes 04-Jan-2018 / 16:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff - Management Board changes* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Further to the Company's announcement of 19 December 2017 confirming the strengthening of the Management Board through the designation of Danie van der Merwe as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the nominations of Alexandre Nodale as Deputy CEO and Louis Du Preez as Commercial Director, further changes to the management of the Company have been made. The current CFO, Ben la Grange has today stepped down as CFO and as a member of the Management Board to focus on the preservation and procurement of liquidity in the Group, in addition to the finalisation of the Company's audited 2017 consolidated financial statements and comparative statements. Philip Dieperink will replace Ben as acting CFO pending formal appointment to the Management Board of the Company. Philip has been with the Group in various CFO positions since 2001, and will remain as the CFO of Steinhoff UK. The nomination of Philip Dieperink will be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for appointment in due course. It is further intended that an external independent debt restructuring expert (a Chief Restructuring Officer) will be contracted to assist with these matters and a process to identify such person is underway. Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. Stellenbosch, 4 January 2018 04-Jan-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 643087 04-Jan-2018 CET/CEST

