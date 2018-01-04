West Africa-focused oil and gas outfit Lekoil on Thursday said its joint venture with Green Energy International had signed a contract with Sinopec Changjiang Engineering Services Limited to acquire 197 sq km of 3D seismic data at the Otakikpo Marginal Field in the Niger Delta. The seismic acquisition over Otakikpo is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2018 to kick-off phase two development of Otakikpo, Lekoil said in a statement. As the Otakikpo field nears its first phase target ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...