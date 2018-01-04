The Dow Jones Industrials is punching past the psychological 25,000 point mark for the first time ever, on the back of a bumper reading on one of the most widely-followed surveys of hiring conditions in the US. At 1536 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrials Average was ahead by 0.61% or 149.79 points to 25,073.40, led by advances in IBM and Goldman Sachs, alongside a rise of 0.52% or 13.86 points for the S&P 500 to 2,726.88 and an increase of 0.36% or 25.65 points to 7,091.11 for the Nasdaq Composite. ...

