Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport, marking the introduction of the Hyatt Place brand to Germany. Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport joins six Hyatt Place hotels across Europe, including Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport, Hyatt Place West London/Hayes, Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport, Hyatt Place Jermuk, and Hyatt Place Yerevan. The growth of the Hyatt Place brand in Europe highlights the growing importance of Hyatt's select service properties across the region.

The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport," said Ines Bruenn, General Manager of Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport. "The hotel has been designed specifically with our guests in mind, blending comfort with convenience. Our guests are constantly on the move, and we want to make sure our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road. We are confident that Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport will help make our guests' journey easier, more productive and successful."

Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport is part of the established Gateway Gardens business quarter, just a few minutes walk from Frankfurt Airport and a 10-minute rail journey from Frankfurt's bustling city center. Its prime location and excellent transport links mean the hotel is within easy reach of the wider Rhine-Main Region, including the cities of Mainz and Wiesbaden.

Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport offers:

312 spacious rooms , fit with a Cozy Corner and sofa-sleeper. The rooms also include the signature Hyatt Grand Bed, luxury bath toiletries and hi-tech amenities, including a 42" flat screen TV, to guarantee the optimum comfort for guests

Free Wi-Fi and remote printing throughout the hotel and guestrooms

Gallery Kitchen Breakfast, a hot breakfast for guests available daily in the Gallery Kitchen, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

Zoom Glocal Dining, welcomes guests for both lunch and dinner and features a combination local and worldly dishes

24/7 Gallery Market, offering perfectly packed grab-and-go items, ranging from freshly prepared snacks and sandwiches to salads and pastries

Coffee to Cocktails Bar, which serves a variety of specialty hot beverages as well as premium beers, wines and cocktails

24/7 Gym featuring Life Fitness machines, free weights and exercise balls for those who want to keep up their workout regimes

24/7 Business Center to cater to guests with demanding schedules

Meeting Spaces offer more than 3,000 square feet (300 square meters) of flexible meeting and event space

The term "Hyatt" is used in the release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 285 Hyatt Place locations in Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattPlace and WhySettle.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's portfolio included 739 properties in 57 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House,Hyatt ZivaHyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

