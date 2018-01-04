TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- Portage Biotech Inc. has announced plans to distribute, as a stock dividend, a substantial part of the 6,341,500 common shares it holds in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (BHVN: NYSE).

Ratio of distribution: One Biohaven share will be distributed for every 46 Portage shares held on the Record Date.

No fractional shares, or cash in lieu of fractional shares, will be distributed. Rather, the number of Portage shares held by a Portage shareholder as of the Record Date will be rounded to the nearest 46 share increment to determine the number of whole Biohaven shares such shareholder will receive in the distribution. As a result, one Biohaven share will be distributed in respect of 23 to 45 incremental Portage shares held as of the Record Date and no consideration will be distributed in respect of fewer than 23 incremental Portage shares held as of the Record Date.

The distribution will be paid on or before January 15, 2018 to holders of record on January 5, 2018.

PBT.U will begin trading ex-dividend on January 4, 2018.

NOTE: Pursuant to an IIROC Trade Ruling, all trades on January 4 between 9:30 and 10:03 am have been cancelled. Following dissemination of this bulletin on January 4, trading will commence on an ex-distribution basis.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: PBT.U ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ex-dividend Date/Date ex-dividende: Le 4 janvier/january 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 5 janvier/january 2018 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

