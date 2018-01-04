Lausanne - Oculis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of breakthrough non-invasive topical treatment for back-of-the-eye diseases, announced it has successfully closed a Series B financing round of CHF 20 million (USD 20.3 million). The financing was led by a syndicate of leading international life science investors including Bay City Capital, Novartis Venture Fund and Pivotal bioVenture Partners. Existing investors, including Brunnur Ventures and Silfurberg, also participated in the financing.

The funds will be used to advance the clinical development of the Company's lead program OC-118, a proprietary topical product currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), the leading cause of blindness in young adults in developed countries. In prior pilot studies, OC-118 demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement of visual acuity and reduction of central macular thickness of DME patients.

Significant improvement of tolerability and dosing frequency may be expected

OC-118 has been developed using Oculis' novel Solubilizing Nanoparticle (SNP) technology platform, which improves both the ability to formulate drugs as eye drops and their bioavailability in the eye tissues including anterior and posterior segments. Existing pre-clinical and clinical data suggest that the SNP technology can open the way for formulating drugs as effective and well-tolerated topical treatments of retinal conditions with unmet need, including DME. Significant improvement of tolerability and dosing frequency for anterior segment conditions may also be expected. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...