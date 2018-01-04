Regulatory News:
ESI Group (Paris:ESI), pioneer and world-leading provider in Virtual Prototyping, announces today its provisional financial communication agenda for 2018:
|Event
|Date
|2017 Full Year Sales
|March 15th, 2018
|2017 Full Year Results
|April 18th, 2018
|2018 First Quarter Sales
|May 29th, 2018
|Annual General Meeting
|July 18th, 2018
|2018 Half Year Sales and Results
|September 19th, 2018
|2018 Third Quarter Sales
|November 27th, 2018
|
Financial year 2018 will end on January 31st, 2019
Press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.
You can find all of our press releases at: www.esi-group.com/company/press
|
Next events:
| 2017 Annual sales:
March 15, 2018
| 2017 Annual results:
April 18, 2018
| 2018 First quarter sales:
May 29, 2018
About ESI Group
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €141 million in 2016.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104006071/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
ESI Group Europe/Asia
Corinne Romefort-Régnier
Justine Brosset
+33 1 53 65 14 41
or
ESI Group Americas
Corinne Romefort-Régnier
+1 415 994 3570
or
NewCap
Emmanuel Huynh
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
+33 1 44 71 98 53