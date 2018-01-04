The global financial analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005552/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global financial analytics market 2017-2021 under their ICT library (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global financial analytics market segmentation by deployment and geography

Technavio's report on the global financial analytics market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by deployment, including on-premise and cloud-based. As projected in 2016, more than 60% of the market share originated from the on-premise segment. The biggest advantage of the on-premises software is that businesses have complete control over their critical financial data.

Based on geography, the global financial analytics market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. The Americas dominated the global financial analytics market, with a share of more than 52% in 2016.

"The financial analytics market in the Americas is mainly driven by the US and Canada. The growth of big data and Internet of Things in the US has driven the need for advanced analytics. The area where advanced analytics find major use in the Americas is the BFSI sector. Ayasdi, an advanced analytics and intelligent applications provider assists banks to transform a bank's traditional anti-money laundering process into a highly efficient process with the help of machine learning," says Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio forenterprise application research.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Global financial analytics market: competitive vendor landscape

There is intense competition among the vendors in the global financial analytics market, particularly in terms of services provided. With the increased competition, the industry has been observing consolidation, where smaller players are being acquired by or merged with major players. The changing technological environment is a major challenge for global vendors. To survive and succeed in the intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing data in BFSI sector

Growing competition

Market challenges:

Increasing concerns regarding data privacy

Lack of skilled professionals

Market trends:

Shift to cloud computing

Growing adoption of mobile financial analytics solutions

Get a sample copy of the global financial analytics market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing enterprise application research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005552/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com