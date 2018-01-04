Oil equipment services stocks were higher on Thursday, as commodity and oil prices extended the prior year's run higher. Shares of Wood Group specifically also received a boost on the heels of a positive endorsement out of analysts at JP Morgan, who touted the improved outlook for payment terms on the company's debt and scope for cost synergies. In parallel, ss of 1624 GMT, front month West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were higher by 0.73% to $62.08 a barrel on the NYMEX, thanks to the ...

