WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, shares of Macy's (M) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. Macy's is currently down by 3.9 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in a month.



The drop by Macy's comes after the department store operator reported strong holiday sales but continue to forecast a drop in sales of fiscal year 2017.



