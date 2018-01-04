Technavio's latest market research report on the global frozen pizza market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global frozen pizza market is the increase in demand for RTE products. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the lifestyle and eating habits of consumers across the globe and there has been an increase in the consumption of processed foods.

The three emerging market trends driving the global frozen pizza market according to Technavio research analysts are:

New product launches targeted to meet regional tastes

Increase in demand for gluten-free pizza

Increase in the number of marketing and promotional activities

New product launches targeted to meet regional tastes

Pizza is the fastest-growing fast food cuisine in the world. Vendors operating in different nations offer frozen pizza according to the regional or local tastes and available ingredients. Apart from this, manufacturers are also introducing new toppings that are popular in a region. Mexican pizza, for instance, is made with ingredients that are popular in the country such as chili, jalapeño, shrimp, grilled or fried onion, tomato, and avocado.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio forfood,"In Canada, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pepperoni, and mushrooms constitute popular pizza toppings. In Asian countries such as China and India, traditional Eastern flavors are more favored by consumers. For example, frozen pizzas made in India generally contain more vegetables and spices. Millennial consumers look for new varieties and flavors. Hence, the growing demand for a variety of frozen pizza will drive the market during the forecast period."

Increase in demand for gluten-free pizza

Gluten is a protein that is generally found in wheat, barley, and some other food products. Bagels, bread, pasta, cookies, and fresh and frozen pizza are made using grains that contain gluten. There has been an increase in the number of people with celiac disease, which is a disorder of the small intestine that results in the inability to process the gluten present in foods. It affects the lining of the small intestine and disrupts the absorption of nutrients from foods. Owing to the increase in the number of people with celiac disease and increasing health-consciousness in general, the demand for gluten-free frozen pizza is increasing around the world.

Owing to this trend, manufacturers have started focusing on including organic and natural ingredients in their products. For example, DIGIORNO offers gluten-free thin crust frozen pizza, topped with non-GMO ingredients. FRESCHETTA gluten-free pizzas are made with a crispy rice flour crust. Amy's Kitchen offers two flavors of frozen pizzas that include cheese and spinach. The company uses organic sweet rice flour, organic potatoes, and organic tapioca flour.

Increase in the number of marketing and promotional activities

The frozen pizza industry depends on marketing, advertising, and product promotions through both social media and print media to increase sales. Vendors use social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to attract consumers in the age group of 18-35 years. Frozen pizza vendors also reach out to their customers through road shows and by offering free samples. Such marketing initiatives are expected to increase the sales of frozen pizza over the forecast period.

"The frozen pizza market is competitive with numerous established vendors. Marketing and advertainments constitute the major tools for brand promotion and expansion of customer base. Large vendors have the upper hand and financial strength to invest in large-scale campaigns than small and regional vendors. The increasing advertisement and marketing campaigns will drive the growth of the global frozen pizza market during the forecast period," says Manjunath

