Game-changing technology enhancing Android Automotive as Cinemo propels infotainment to centre stage in the car

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware, today announced that they will be showcasing a wealth of content distribution and mobility solutions that inspire the imagination on the Android in-car platform at the 2018 CES show in Las Vegas (Hollywood Suite 2986, Westgate Las Vegas Resort Casino).

Cinemo's multi-faceted framework delivers on all fronts offering an impressive array of personal media control that energises front and rear seat screens for dazzling picture and sound quality. Distribution of content for local playback and synchronized streaming, device access and cloud services can be enabled to provide a distinctive environment for on the move indulgence.

Advanced playback, connectivity, projection and media management also form a secure backbone with Cinemo affording the same performance, robustness, feature set, and quality that is consistent on other platforms, and enabling the next generation infotainment systems based on Android.

As well as active presentations at the private Cinemo CES suite, Robert Bosch Car Multimedia, will demonstrate a dedicated Android based next generation head unit with Cinemo's Unified Media PlayerTM, including multimedia playback, ultra-fast content indexing, connectivity as well as Android Auto. To learn more about this demo, please visit Bosch Car Multimedia at Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Stand 14028.

"Creating a cross-platform, fast and vibrant Infotainment solution that engages consumers and allows cohesive interaction has been fundamental to Cinemo, so we are delighted to continuously extend the multimedia experience on Android based platforms," said Elif Ede, Vice President Sales of Cinemo.

About Cinemo

CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases. Please visit www.cinemo.com

