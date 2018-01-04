Autodata: The Most Serviced Vehicles of 2017

Autodata Reveals the Most Serviced Vehicles Last Year

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / For the last few years Autodata, a global leader in automotive technical information for professionals, has annually published the most serviced cars of the year. This year, Autodata has published an industry report that shares the top 10 most serviced cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and motorcycles, as well as the most serviced hybrids, electric, petrol and diesel vehicles of 2017.

Automotive aftermarket professionals (independent mechanics, workshops, roadside assistance businesses, etc.) in over 100 countries have access to Autodata's precise technical information, which is required to effectively service, maintain and repair (SMR) vehicles from more than 155 manufacturers.

"Our technical information has provided the aftermarket with accurate and in-depth automotive technical information for over 40 years. Today, our data and extensive user-database are also able to provide valuable insights into servicing, maintenance and repair trends that can help businesses to plan effectively," said Max Lienard, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at Autodata.

The Top 10 Most Serviced Vehicle lists are based on the number of service schedules accessed by Autodata's subscribers. With over 77,000 professional automotive workshops/repair shops currently subscribed to Autodata's applications, the report provides insights into SMR trends and servicing variations across 21 countries in 2017.

The 21 countries covered in the Most Serviced Vehicles of 2017 report include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States (motorcycles only).

The UK's Top 10 Most Serviced Cars of 2017

1. Ford Focus (04-08)

2. Vauxhall Corsa-D

3. Vauxhall Astra-H

4. Ford Fiesta ('02)

5. Ford Fiesta ('08)

6. Vauxhall Astra-J

7. Volkswagen Golf V (1K1) (03-08)

8. Vauxhall Insignia-A

9. BMW 3 Series (E90/91/92/93) (05-14)

10. Audi A3/A3 Sportback (8PA/8P1) (03-13)

Autodata for Motorcycles, the world's first online multi-manufacturer application for professional motorcycle maintenance and repair; provides technical information for more than 8,000 bike models, including road bikes, off-road bikes, scooters, quad bikes, and side-by-sides from 62 motorcycle manufacturers.

USA's Top 10 Most Serviced Motorcycles of 2017

1. Honda CRF 450R

2. Yamaha YZF YZF-R6

3. Honda GL Gold Wing 1800

4. Suzuki GSX-R 600

5. Yamaha YZF YZF-R1

6. Honda CBR 600RR

7. Honda VTX 1300 S

8. Honda VT Shadow 750C/CD/CD2

9. Yamaha YZ 250F

10. Yamaha YFZ 450S

For access to Autodata's full Most Serviced Vehicles of 2017 report, visit www.autodata-group.com.

For more information and images, contact media@autodata-group.com.

SOURCE: Autodata