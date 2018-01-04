According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global MEMS market for mobile devicesis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global MEMS market for mobile devices 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global MEMS market for mobile devices into the following types of application:

Inertial combos

Pressure sensors

Gyroscopes

BAW filters

Accelerometers

Microphones

Optical MEMS

The top three revenue-generating segments are discussed below:

Inertial combos

A major contribution towards the growth of the global MEMS market for mobile devices is the rising use of inertial combos in mobile devices. Mobile devices include smartphones and tablets. Advance features such as fitness tracking, navigation, gesture recognition, and emergency alarms are coming up in smartphones and tablets and this can be attributed to the advances in the MEMS inertial combo technology, software developers and hardware manufacturers. Application developers can efficiently combine the raw sensor data and process it to provide the information requested by various applications. These advancements improve the functionality of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, which will fuel the demand for MEMS devices during the forecast period.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "The increase in demand for smartphones and tablets is expected to drive the growth rate of the inertial combos segment during the forecast period. With Asian countries, such as China and India, being major revenue contributors, the smartphone market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. This will drive the market further."

Pressure sensors

Development of ultra-miniaturized and power-efficient MEMS pressure sensors can be attributed to the trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, which are used in all the major sectors, including consumer electronics and high-end application areas. This is expected to drive the growth of the global MEMS market for mobile devices during the forecast period.

"The adoption of MEMS pressure sensors for integration into mobile devices is increasing due to the technological advances in MEMS manufacturing. For example, when the GPS signal is lost, MEMS pressure sensors can aid the GPS in calculating the altitude and position of the device in use. This technology is expected to grow with the developments in the smartphone industry as it is gradually being adopted in this industry. Similarly, the increasing global shipments and new opportunities for MEMS pressure sensors in smartphones and tablets will contribute to the growth of the global MEMS market for mobile devices," says Rohan.

Gyroscopes

The major contributor towards the growth of the gyroscopes segment of the global MEMS market for mobile devices is due to the rise in the demand for mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and the continuous demand from consumer electronics. Motion sensors are used extensively for mobile phone applications such as GPS and gaming. A rise in the sale of mobile devices is expected to increase the adoption of gyroscopes in these devices. Adding to this, the decreasing ASP of gyroscopes is expected to further contribute to the growth of the market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Analog Devices

Robert Bosch

STMicroelectronics

