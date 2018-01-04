British Airways owner IAG reported further growth in capacity and passenger traffic for December. Looking at traffic, there was a 6.1% year-on-year increase in revenue passenger kilometres to 7,670, after growth of 7.6% and 4.4% growth in November and October. Premium traffic rose 3.9% following gains of 7.9% and 4.4% in the two preceding months. Capacity across the group, which is measured in available seat kilometres, swelled 4.0% for the second month in a row. After plans were announced at ...

