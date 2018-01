WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Thursday. After reaching its best intraday level in well over two months, Domino's is currently up by 3 percent.



The early rally by Domino's came after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the pizza restaurant chain to Outperform from Neutral and raised its price target to $220 from $205.



