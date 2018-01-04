Otodo, the French startup democratizing the connected home, will be showcasing its new device Ugo, a magic wand that controls all connected and remote-controlled devices in the home at the CES in Las Vegas. Designated as a CES 2018 Innovation Honoree, Ugo will be on display at Otodo's official booths at the CES Unveiled event on January 7 and the main CES January 9-12 at booth 40133, Sands, Halls A-D

An interoperable platform connected to the cloud, Otodo consolidates into one easy-to-use system all devices in the home, from the most recent connected models to the simplest of remote-controlled appliances. "Ugo is part of the Otodo experience of restoring the smart home to its primary purpose: providing comfort, simplicity and security to all," says the company's CEO and founder Eric Denoyer.

Ugo: the magic wand that turns gestures into commands

Within the Otodo ecosystem, the pebble-shaped Ugo acts as a magic wand. Geolocalized in the home and equipped with a fingerprint recognition touch-button, it can recognize up to 16 different users

For each command scenario, the user defines an area of the home where orders can be given by simply tapping Ugo against pre-defined surfaces: tap Ugo on the nightstand to turn off the lights; tap Ugo on the hall table to open the front door; tap Ugo on the coffee table to close the shutters! An original and unique experience, open to everyone.

Otodo: the startup democratizing the connected home

Launched by Eric Denoyer, former CEO of SFR Numericable, Otodo has set its sights on democratizing the smart home.

Otodo is multi-protocol and adapts to the digital languages of a wide variety of appliances, even those from older generations, making the smart home accessible to everyone. An all-in-one application consolidates all commands and enables the definition of pre-programmed scenarios in just a few clicks. This opens a large range of possibilities, much beyond the existing solutions that are only compatible with recently released devices. It's the missing link, the bridge between your cable box and all your home appliances.

Otodo works in partnership with Sagemcom for the commercialization of its solution to telecommunications providers in Western Europe and North America.

Its quadri-band hub (433 MHz, 868 MHZ, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi) enables a remarkable level of interoperability.

