TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- ME Resources Corp. (the Company) has announced a transaction that will be considered a Fundamental Change pursuant to CSE Policy 8 .

Trading in MEC has been halted and will remain halted at least until the documentation required under sections 1.6 and 1.7 of Policy 8 have been reviewed and accepted by the Exchange and posted to the Exchange website. During the halt, no Dealer may quote or trade in the security in any marketplace or over-the-counter, either as principal or agent.

The halt is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.

For further information about the transaction, see the news releases issued by the Company

No information about the transaction or the status of the confidential review process will be provided by the Exchange, except through the publication of a bulletin.

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



