42 US P&C Carriers Launch Their Auto & Home Products on New Insuritas i-Insure Platform

EAST WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / Insuritas, operating at the intersection of InsurTECH and FinTECH, successfully launched its i-Insure technology platform with 42 of the nation's leading auto and home insurance carriers today. i-Insure allows P&C carriers to leverage the real-time exchange of over 180 fields of data to deliver bindable rates within the Insuritas multi-channel virtual agency platform that provides insurance shopping to over 9 million retail households. The i-Insure technology allows carriers to quickly drive their latest innovations with products and pricing to our clients' customers as they shop for all of their auto and home insurance needs. i-Insure is built into our omnichannel master agency and is integrated with our partner bank and credit union loan origination and online banking platforms.

Jeff Chesky, CEO of Insuritas, noted, "We have built powerful, trusted partnerships with the nation's leading auto and home insurance carriers, and have emerged as one of the fastest growing insurance distributors in the country with our third consecutive year of 40% + growth in profitable premium. Our goal was to build out an open technology platform that would allow us to move massive amounts of data seamlessly between our clients, their customers, and our carrier partners, and integrate with the burgeoning pool of third-party data that helps our carriers to compete and win profitable business. The i-Insure technology allows our omnichannel platform to deliver the right combinations of coverage and pricing that our high quality insureds expect. As our bank and credit union partners deploy our virtual insurance agency platforms deeper inside their ecosystems and leverage their trusted customer and member relationships, we can now further refine personalized insurance shopping and buying to the over 9 million customers in our addressable market."

Tracy O'Brien, CTO of Insuritas, continued, "We are committed to supporting our carrier partners as they pursue innovation, data analytics, robotic process automation, machine learning, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence, all in an effort to further refine their products, pricing, and conversion rates. A year in the making in collaboration with our carrier partners, i-Insure is a unique, agnostic multichannel middleware that allows our carrier partners to deploy their innovations real-time. Their innovations will allow them to write more profitable premium and allow us to deliver the right combinations of coverages at the right price to our clients over 9 million customers."

Insuritas has reengineered insurance distribution in America, simply changing the way insurance works - by building a scalable platform that currently has a comprehensive knowledge of and active engagement with nearly 9 million retail and 1.4 million small business insurance buyers. Insuritas has reengineered insurance by building complex, private labeled insurance agency solutions embedded into the financial services industry, enabling these firms to own a turn-key insurance agency and offer their customers a comprehensive set of insurance and risk management products through a white-labeled, digitally-optimized solution installed, managed, and optimized by Insuritas. Insuritas has solved the most intractable problem for the $1.3T insurance vertical in the US; building a single fully integrated platform that can connect the over 300M+ insurance buyers in the US and all of their annual insurance needs to insurance carriers in a single, virtual insurance agency eco-system, collapsing the fragmented and antiquated customer acquisition, quoting and policy issuance model and finally replacing it with the IoT. Click www.insuritas.com for additional information.

