SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply market intelligence study on the biotech industry'. A renowned biotech industry client wanted to improvise on their efficiency and productivity of their procurement function. They also wanted to employ a stable pre-purchase approval system to achieve informed purchases. Additionally, the client was looking at implementing strategies which would help them migrate from their current manual and decentralized procurement processes to a robust, automated and centralized procurement solution.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "The rise in demand for therapeutic and diagnostic solutions on principles of sequencing, red biotechnology, DNA and recombinant technology is anticipated to fuel the growth of the biotech industry."

In the biotech industry, firms are increasingly focusing on establishing systems for ensuring quality and reducing risks associated with the development of products. Leading companies in this sector have started leveraging the use of supply market intelligence studies to develop superior product and service offerings while reducing their procurement spends.

The solution offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the biotech industry client gain an in-depth understanding of the newest developments, trends, risks, and endorsements on formulating procurement best practices. Moreover, our solutions also helped the client rank their action plans, devise best practices, think tactically, and implement new sourcing strategies across their business units.

This supply market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain better visibility into their corporate spends on suppliers and categories.

Enhance productivity.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

