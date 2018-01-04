Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2018) - Robert Smuk ("Mr. Smuk") announces an update with respect to his beneficial ownership of securities of Data Deposit Box Inc. (the "Issuer").

Mr. Smuk beneficially owned 9,999,999 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Issuer. However, as a result of dispositions of the Common Shares carried out through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange, Mr. Smuk's interest in the Issuer has decreased and Mr. Smuk now owns nil Common Shares.

Mr. Smuk holds common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") entitling the purchase of an aggregate of 3,636,636 Common Shares of the Issuer and stock options exercisable for 250,000 Common Shares. Assuming the exercises of convertible securities, Mr. Smuk would own an aggregate of 3,886,636 Common Shares or approximately 4.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Smuk may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Mr. Smuk (the "Early Warning Report").

For further details, please see the Early Warning Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

