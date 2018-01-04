TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- On December 19, 2017, Marquest 2017-I Mining Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership - Quebec Class (the "Acquiror") which is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 4420, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1 acquired an aggregate of 4,545,454 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the "Issuer") pursuant to a non-brokered private placement financing by the Issuer of 4,636,454 "flow-through" common shares of the Issuer at the price of $0.11 per share (the "Transaction"). The Issuer's head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2V9.

Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror did not hold any common shares of the Issuer. On December 19, 2017, the Acquiror acquired direct ownership and control of the Purchased Shares pursuant to the Transaction. Immediately following the completion of the Transaction, the Acquiror had ownership and control of the Purchased Shares representing approximately 13.19% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis. The Purchased Shares were issued from treasury of the Issuer at a price of $0.11 per share for the aggregate consideration of $499,999.94.

The Purchased Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of their holdings in securities of the Issuer, as they may deem appropriate, in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional common shares or other securities of the Issuer or the disposition of all or a portion of their securityholdings in the Issuer, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

Pursuant to NI 62-103, the Acquiror will file an early warning report in respect of the Transaction with the applicable Canadian securities regulators, a copy of which will be available under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com.

