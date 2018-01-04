Metal Fatigue Solutions Promotes Marybeth Miceli to Sr. Advisor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / Metal Fatigue Solutions (MFS), producer of the next generation of advanced Nondestructive Testing (NDT) technology systems for major civil and industrial infrastructure, today announced that its VP - Global Business Development & Consulting Division, Marybeth Miceli, has been promoted to Senior Advisor.

In her new role, Ms. Miceli will have broader oversight and input into all MFS key functions ranging from product R&D and marketing to the Company's Custom Solutions Division (which earlier this year reported contracting with BAE Systems (UK) on a unique structural monitoring system).

"To accommodate steady growth and expansion, MFS last summer moved its corporate headquarters into a beautiful new office space in West Los Angeles," said Sade Panahi, MFS CEO. "To accelerate that growth, and continue to ensure our clients are best served, we are capitalizing on Marybeth's industry leading expertise by making her directly available to all MFS departments."

Marybeth Miceli Bio

Marybeth Miceli is an infrastructure advanced sensors specialist who brings over 20 years of experience in nondestructive evaluation and structural health monitoring to the civil infrastructure industry. She has been instrumental in the development and commercialization of MFS' legacy next-generation NDT and SHM technology since 2002.

Ms. Miceli has appeared as an infrastructure expert on Modern Marvels (History Channel), Fox News, CNN Money as well as in USA Today, the Wall Street Journal and others, and is the co-founder of we-NDT Marketing Network. She has worked on the World Trade Center, the Empire State Building, Shea Stadium / Citi Field, Miller Park, and numerous high profile bridges.

About Metal Fatigue Solutions Inc.

Metal Fatigue Solutions (MFS) develops, manufactures and markets next-generation non-destructive testing (NDT) devices and systems that indicate the true status of fatigue damage in a metal component. The Company's customers include the State DOTs, Infrastructure Owners, the U.S. Federal Government, and private engineering firms (http://metal-fatigue-solutions.com).

Initially commercialized in 2005, MFS' flagship product is the industry leading Electrochemical Fatigue Sensor (EFS™), an instrument that detects microscopic growing fatigue cracks in metals. With seven patents, MFS owns the only NDT technology able to find growing cracks as minute as 0.01 inches - critical information that enables structural engineers to isolate and repair the more than 100,000 US steel bridges classified as structurally deficient or functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration. EFS is also applicable to aerospace, ships, cranes, railways, power plants, nuclear facilities, chemical plants, mining equipment, piping systems and "heavy iron."

Contact Info

Metal Fatigue Solutions

Email: mail@metal-fatigue-solutions.com

Tel: (702) 800-5542

SOURCE: Metal Fatigue Solutions