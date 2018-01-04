BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the medical equipment manufacturers in the USA.

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and will be able to build long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading American medical equipment manufacturers.

The USA is currently the world's largest medical equipment market in terms of medical equipment production and exports. Despite the uncertain economic and political conditions in some of its key exporting markets around the world, the medical equipment market in the USA is still expected to continue thriving-posing greater opportunities for the USA's leading medical equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters in the near future. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top medical equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters in America and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with USA's leading medical equipment companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level!

Why Connect with Companies from USA's Medical Equipment Market?

The USA is one of the top leaders in the global medical equipment market, proving steady growth in its medical equipment production and exports. One of the main factors behind this resilience and growth is the increasing investment in research and development being made by major players across the USA. Larger medical device companies are expected to increase their research and development budgets by approximately 3 percent-and the rest of the industry roughly 5 percent-fueling market growth through 2020. Today, medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the USA are recognized around the world for their top quality and highly innovative medical equipment and devices, including blood pressure machines, surgical equipment, CT scan machine, fetal monitors, pulse oximeters, and x-ray machines. Meanwhile, the top medical equipment companies in the USA, such as Baxter, GE Healthcare Technologies, and Invacare Corp, are also some of the world's largest medical equipment suppliers and exporters in the global market.

Looking for more information on this market? Check BizVibe's detailed breakdown of the medical equipment market in the USA

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified medical equipment manufacturers in the USA, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading medical equipment manufacturers in the USA

Top USA's Medical Equipment Manufacturers on BizVibe

Baxter

Boston Scientific Corp

General Electric Co.

