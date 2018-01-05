Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd.: Parnell Appoints Tony G Hartnell AM to Board of Directors

Appointment Adds an Eminent Corporate Governance Expert to the Board as a New Independent Director

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK: PARNF), a fully integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative animal health solutions, today announced the appointment of Anthony G Hartnell AM to its Board of Directors.

"We are indeed fortunate to be able to welcome Tony Hartnell AM to our Board. His acceptance of a directorship secures us an exceptional Independent Director with impeccable credentials in business success, enterprise financing, and good governance, and unique expertise in corporate law and regulation," said Dr. Alan Bell, Chairman of Parnell. "Mr. Hartnell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board, having chaired five publicly listed companies including BT Global Asset Management Ltd., Television & Media Services Ltd., and Chiquita Brands South Pacific Ltd."

"His distinguished career also included his service as the Inaugural Chairman of the Australian Securities Commission and Chairman of the National Companies and Securities Commission. Under the national Honours system, Mr. Hartnell was awarded Member in the Order of Australia (AM), and subsequently the Centenary Medal, in recognition of his achievements in structuring and chairing the peak bodies for corporate regulation in Australia."

Tony Hartnell AM is a retiring partner and co-founder of the leading law firm Atanaskovic Hartnell, the Australian corporate counsel for Parnell. Mr. Hartnell began his legal career in government, rising rapidly to Deputy Secretary, Department of Business and Consumer Affairs, and then moved to private practice as a corporate and commercial lawyer. In that time, Mr. Hartnell also served on numerous governmental advisory bodies in the fields of trade, telecommunications, and corporate regulation.

Mr. Hartnell said, "I joined the Board because Parnell is making a success of its entry into world markets. It has proven strengths in its chosen fields and has identified viable opportunities to build on its achievements. The Board is focused on profitable growth and will be working diligently to that end."

About Parnell

Parnell (OTC PINK: PARNF) is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative animal health solutions. Parnell is a technology and clinical science leader in dairy reproduction, marketing and growing its proprietary brands estroPLAN and GONAbreed via its dedicated sales force and digital enabler MYsynch in the USA and Australia-New Zealand, and via distributors in other markets. Parnell has a rapidly growing contract manufacturing business supplying industry majors with specialized sterile injectable products. In companion animal, Parnell markets its proprietary canine osteoarthritis brands Zydax and Glyde and is actively developing novel new products to address unmet needs.

For more information on the company and its products, please visit www.parnell.com.

