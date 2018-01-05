

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 11.2 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 474.126 billion yen.



That follows the 13.2 percent annual jump in November.



Banknotes in circulation gained 4.4 percent on year, while coins in circulation advanced an annual 1.1 percent.



Current account balances jumped 13.5 percent, including an 11.7 percent spike in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base gained 4.4 percent on year to 478.039 billion yen.



The monetary base was up 12.9 percent on year in the fourth quarter; for all of 2017, it was up 17.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX