





TOKYO, Jan 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., announced that JCB will be running a trial of multipurpose server-based visible light palm authentication in February at JCB headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in collaboration with Universal Robot Co., Ltd. (UR), and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.Image 1: https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/jcb_palm_1.jpgThe trial will use UR's visible light palm authentication, using both palm print and vein patterns, which has the world's highest level of accuracy at only 1 in 100 billion false acceptance rate (see note below). The trial will focus on testing technical aspects during the registration and payment flow: capturing customer palm print and vein patterns with a smartphone camera, storing the patterns on a server, performing authentication, and returning the results to the smartphone.JCB will be studying how to utilize the authentication technology for a wide variety of services while only requiring the customer to register their palm information in the authentication server once using their own smartphone.About visible light palm authentication:In contrast to the palm vein technology using near-infrared light currently in general use, Universal Robot has made it possible to capture vein patterns with visible light for authentication purposes. This means that authentication can be done with just a smartphone camera. In addition, the technology is highly accurate, with only a 0.0003% possibility of misidentification. Universal Robot has patented the technology in Japan, the USA, and other countries.The visible light palm authentication used in this trial actually combines palm vein pattern authentication with palm print search of the data base to find the person's information. This technology boasts the world's highest level of accuracy due to the combination of palm vein pattern and palm print identification.Note: "1 in 100 billion false acceptance rate" is calculated from 0.0003% rate for palm vein pattern authentication and 0.0003% for palm print authentication.Image 2: https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/jcb_palm_2.jpgAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Contact:Kumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCB